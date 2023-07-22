Top Hollywood films that were inspired from Bollywood movies

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023

A Common Man is not just inspired but is an official remake of Neeraj Pandey’s masterpiece A Wednesday.

Delivery Man's idea was about sperm donation, which was inspired by Vicky Donor.

James Foley's American thriller, Fear was inspired from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr.

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton is inspired from Rangeela where a girl is caught in a love triangle between her best friend and a movie star.

Kill Bill has been inspired by Kamal Hassan's Abhay.

Pearl Harbor and Bollywood movie Sangam had similar plots.

A bubbly, highly-talkative girl on her way to propose to her boyfriend meets a stranger and shares a hotel room with him. This is the plot of Leap Year reportedly inspired from Jab We Met.

Just Go With It has a similar plot as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Hitch is inspired from Choti Si Baat.

Divorce Invitation is also inspired from Aahwanam.

