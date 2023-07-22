Top Hollywood films that were inspired from Bollywood movies
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
A Common Man is not just inspired but is an official remake of Neeraj Pandey’s masterpiece A Wednesday.
Delivery Man's idea was about sperm donation, which was inspired by Vicky Donor.
James Foley's American thriller, Fear was inspired from Shah Rukh Khan's Darr.
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton is inspired from Rangeela where a girl is caught in a love triangle between her best friend and a movie star.
Kill Bill has been inspired by Kamal Hassan's Abhay.
Pearl Harbor and Bollywood movie Sangam had similar plots.
A bubbly, highly-talkative girl on her way to propose to her boyfriend meets a stranger and shares a hotel room with him. This is the plot of Leap Year reportedly inspired from Jab We Met.
Just Go With It has a similar plot as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.
Hitch is inspired from Choti Si Baat.
Divorce Invitation is also inspired from Aahwanam.
There have been many Hollywood films that have been inspired by Bollywood movies.
Indeed! These movies took inspiration from Bollywood flicks.
