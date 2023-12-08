Top Korean dramas starring Lee Min-Ho that you cannot miss
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Pachinko on AppleTV had Lee Min-Ho in a pivotal role
Lee Min-Ho was a part of Gangnam Blues a neo-noir action movie
The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix is one of his famous shows
Bounty Hunters on Prime Video stars Lee Min-Ho as a one who fights for fugitives
City Hunter on Viki has Lee Min-Ho as Lee Yun-seong
The Heirs on Netflix is another popular Lee Min-Ho Kdrama
Boys Over Flowers made Lee Min-Ho popular all over the globe
Lee Min-Ho was in the first season of The Legend Of The Blue Sea
Personal Taste is one of his early Kdramas
He made his debut with Get Up K-drama
