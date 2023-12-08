Top Korean dramas starring Lee Min-Ho that you cannot miss

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Pachinko on AppleTV had Lee Min-Ho in a pivotal role

Lee Min-Ho was a part of Gangnam Blues a neo-noir action movie

The King: Eternal Monarch on Netflix is one of his famous shows

Bounty Hunters on Prime Video stars Lee Min-Ho as a one who fights for fugitives

City Hunter on Viki has Lee Min-Ho as Lee Yun-seong

The Heirs on Netflix is another popular Lee Min-Ho Kdrama

Boys Over Flowers made Lee Min-Ho popular all over the globe

Lee Min-Ho was in the first season of The Legend Of The Blue Sea

Personal Taste is one of his early Kdramas

He made his debut with Get Up K-drama

