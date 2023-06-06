Top movies about college life on watch on OTT

Take a look at the list of movies about college life.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Three Idiots

Three Idiots on Amazon Prime Video is the best film about college life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two States

Two States on Disney+Hotstar was about IIM atudents falling in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Amazon Prime Video shows the real life of college students.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faltu

Faltu on Zee 5 is about challenging the education system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fukrey

Fukrey on Amazon Prime Video has good comic timing and punches.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na on Netflix made us have a crush on teachers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Tu Ya Janne Na

Jaane Tu Ya Janne Na on Netflix is about college buddies falling in love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti on Netflix has good storyline about college friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Student Of The Year

Student Of The Year on Amazon Prime Video is about finding love in college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid on Netflix shows the issues of a student.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

College

There are many films that were around college life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

List

Here, have a look at the movies that were about college life and were amazing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV actresses' unseen vacation pictures

 

 Find Out More