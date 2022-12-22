Top films declined by Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor undoubtedly is one of the finest stars of Bollywood. Here is the list of movies he declined, which is shocking as those movies later became hits.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Band Baaja Baaraat

The actor was the first choice for the movie, even before Ranveer Singh was selected. Ranbir rejected the movie for reasons he knows.

Gully Boy

Ranbir was offered a supporting role in the movie. He did not want to do the same as he wanted Ranveer's role, reportedly.

Delhi Belly

Ranbir was offered the lead role in Aamir Khan's production venture but he refused and so it went to Imran Khan.

2 States

Ranbir was offered the main role in the film but he refused and so it went to Arjun Kapoor.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The actor was asked to play the role of Kabir Mehra but he rejected and then it went to Ranveer Singh.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Ranbir was first asked for the role of Arjun Saluja in the movie. He refuted and so the role went to Hrithik Roshan.

Ranbir's last movie

His last offering was Brahmastra which touched everyone's heart because of his chemistry with Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir's next movies

He has in the pipeline Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor, releasing in 2023.

Ranbir's 2023 movie list

He also has a good role in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

About Ranbir

He is one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry and knows to get into the skin of the character.

