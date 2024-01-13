Top Pakistani heartbreak songs that surpass Bollywood numbers
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2024
Woh Humsafar Tha by Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch is the perfect heartbreak number.
Baari 2 will leave you feeling melancholic. Momina Mustehsan and Bilal Saeed delivered it and how!
Ek Mohabbat Ke Baad is such an amazing number by Nabeel Shaukat Ali that will in a way heal as well.
Muntazir is about waiting. It is a peppy track but the lyrics are so soulful. Danyal Zafar and Momina have sung this number.
Pasoori needs to introduction. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill number is a huge blockbuster.
Tum Kon Piya is from a Pakistani TV show. Ayeza Khan and Imran starrer's OST is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin's OST is the perfect heartbreak song. It is laced with revenge-like emotion.
Ik Lamha by Azaan Sami Khan who also stars in it alongside Maya Ali is just so sad and it's lovely.
Ghalat Fehmi is a popular heartbreak number. Many might know it from the hookline Tarasti Hai Nigahein.
Bewajah from Coke Studio Pakistan by Nabeel Shaukat Ali is melodious and heartbreaking.
O Re by Noori, a Pakistani band is a fast number but the lyrics are soulful.
Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, popular as Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil is another popular song.
