Pollywood Power: 5 Bollywood actresses capturing hearts in Punjabi cinema

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

These five gifted Bollywood ladies have broadened their horizons in addition to embracing the vibrant Punjabi film culture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A continuation of the popular 'Carry On Jatta' series, 'Carry On Jattiye', is set for release in 2024 and stars Jasmine Bhasin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shehnaz Gill is another popular name who gained a lot of praise from viewers for her project Honsla Rakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With "Chidiyan Da Chamba," Amyra Dastur steps into uncharted territory as she plays a previously unseen avatar in a movie based on actual events from Punjab's revolutionary past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dastur's genuine portrayal is gaining popularity, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next project, "Furteela."

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sargun Mehta's performances in critically acclaimed films such as "Sidhus of Southall" have cemented her reputation in Pollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her versatility is demonstrated by her ability to entertain in a variety of genres.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In "Godday Godday Chaa," Sonam Bajwa demonstrated her extraordinary acting abilities and won praise for the role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam is being appreciated on social media for her friendly behaviour towards her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Archies and other Indian films based on popular novels

 

 Find Out More