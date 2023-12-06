Pollywood Power: 5 Bollywood actresses capturing hearts in Punjabi cinema
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
These five gifted Bollywood ladies have broadened their horizons in addition to embracing the vibrant Punjabi film culture.
A continuation of the popular 'Carry On Jatta' series, 'Carry On Jattiye', is set for release in 2024 and stars Jasmine Bhasin.
Shehnaz Gill is another popular name who gained a lot of praise from viewers for her project Honsla Rakh.
With "Chidiyan Da Chamba," Amyra Dastur steps into uncharted territory as she plays a previously unseen avatar in a movie based on actual events from Punjab's revolutionary past.
Dastur's genuine portrayal is gaining popularity, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next project, "Furteela."
Sargun Mehta's performances in critically acclaimed films such as "Sidhus of Southall" have cemented her reputation in Pollywood.
Her versatility is demonstrated by her ability to entertain in a variety of genres.
In "Godday Godday Chaa," Sonam Bajwa demonstrated her extraordinary acting abilities and won praise for the role.
Sonam is being appreciated on social media for her friendly behaviour towards her fans.
