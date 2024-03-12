Top Ramadan special Pakistani dramas that you can revisit this festive season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Chaudhry and Sons starring Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf is a comedy-drama. It aired during Ramadan and Eid al Fitr in 2022.
Hum Tum featured Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Sarah Khan and Junaid Khan is also a Ramadan special web series.
Paristan is one of the most loved Ramadan series of all time. It stars Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem.
Chupke Chupke starring Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt is a rom-com series which is a must-watch drama.
Chand Tara is a lighthearted Pakistani Drama starring real couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. Check it out on YouTube.
Suno Chanda is one of the most loved Ramadan dramas ever. Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed became one of the most loved on-screen couples.
The season returned for a part 2 and gave one of the most beautiful closures.
Fairy Tale recently ended the second season. The first season began during Ramadan last year. It stars Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan.
Tere Aany Se starring Komal Meer and Muneeb Butt in key roles. It is about ego clashes between a spoilt brat and an intelligent opinionated girl.
Tanaa Banaa revolves around two teenagers Zoya and Zain stuck in a marriage arrangement.
Ishq Jalebi starring Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam was not just loved by the audience but also by critics.
Nimra's in-laws make her suffer all the time. She tries very hard to win them over but they don't change. It was the highest rated drama for showcasing reality.
