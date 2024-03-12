Top Ramadan special Pakistani dramas that you can revisit this festive season 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Chaudhry and Sons starring Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf is a comedy-drama. It aired during Ramadan and Eid al Fitr in 2022. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tum featured Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan, Sarah Khan and Junaid Khan is also a Ramadan special web series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paristan is one of the most loved Ramadan series of all time. It stars Arslan Naseer and Aymen Saleem. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chupke Chupke starring Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt is a rom-com series which is a must-watch drama. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chand Tara is a lighthearted Pakistani Drama starring real couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor. Check it out on YouTube. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda is one of the most loved Ramadan dramas ever. Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed became one of the most loved on-screen couples. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The season returned for a part 2 and gave one of the most beautiful closures. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fairy Tale recently ended the second season. The first season began during Ramadan last year. It stars Hamza Sohail and Sehar Khan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Aany Se starring Komal Meer and Muneeb Butt in key roles. It is about ego clashes between a spoilt brat and an intelligent opinionated girl. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanaa Banaa revolves around two teenagers Zoya and Zain stuck in a marriage arrangement. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Jalebi starring Wahaj Ali and Madiha Imam was not just loved by the audience but also by critics.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimra's in-laws make her suffer all the time. She tries very hard to win them over but they don't change. It was the highest rated drama for showcasing reality. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 serial killer Korean Dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT

 

 Find Out More