Top rated crime thriller web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Let's have a look at the best Indian crime thrillers such as The Family Man, Pataal Lok and more on various OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
This Pratik Gandhi starrer is an amazing watch and is available on Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video. It has two seasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kay Kay Menon and Neeraj Pandey starrer can be watched on Disney Plus Hostar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi starrer thriller series is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal are aces in this crime thriller web series on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui rule hearts in Sacred Games. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi starrer is called the best crime thriller web series available on Jio Cinema and Voot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit Kaur plays a Haryanvi lady cop in this crime thriller on Alt Balaji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Sadh and R Madhavan starrer has been a huge hit amongst fans. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Abhishek Banerjee will keep you hooked on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This thriller web series is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Kemmu impresses much in this amazing thriller series on ZEE5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This thriller has about three seasons out and can be binged on Amazon Prime Videos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangbaaz is the rise and fall of a politician. Watch it on ZEE5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SSP Naveen is on a cleansing criminal mission. Watch it on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!