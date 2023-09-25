Top rated crime thriller web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Let's have a look at the best Indian crime thrillers such as The Family Man, Pataal Lok and more on various OTT platforms.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story – 9.3

This Pratik Gandhi starrer is an amazing watch and is available on Sony Liv. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man – 8.7

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani starrer is available on Amazon Prime Video. It has two seasons. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special OPS – 8.6

Kay Kay Menon and Neeraj Pandey starrer can be watched on Disney Plus Hostar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirzapur – 8.5

Pankaj Tripathi starrer thriller series is on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime – 8.5  

Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal are aces in this crime thriller web series on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games – 8.5  

Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui rule hearts in Sacred Games. It is on Netflix.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asur – 8.5

Arshad Warsi starrer is called the best crime thriller web series available on Jio Cinema and Voot.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Test Case – 8.4

Nimrit Kaur plays a Haryanvi lady cop in this crime thriller on Alt Balaji. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breathe – 8.3

Amit Sadh and R Madhavan starrer has been a huge hit amongst fans. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pataal Lok – 8.1

Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Abhishek Banerjee will keep you hooked on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Criminal Justice – 8.1

This thriller web series is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay – 8

Kunal Kemmu impresses much in this amazing thriller series on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inside Edge – 7.9

This thriller has about three seasons out and can be binged on Amazon Prime Videos. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangbaaz – 7.8

Rangbaaz is the rise and fall of a politician. Watch it on ZEE5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal – 7.8

SSP Naveen is on a cleansing criminal mission. Watch it on MX Player. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, Bollywood brides who flaunted sindoor and mangalsutra right after their wedding

 

 Find Out More