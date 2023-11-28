Top reasons why Sara Tendulkar is giving takkar to Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Nanda in hype
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Sara Tendulkar has more hype today than many star kids like Suhana, Khushi, Navya

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is drop dead gorgeous with a hot bod

Sara Tendulkar is friends with many star kids from Bollywood

Sara Tendulkar is adored by many for being Sachin Tendulkar's daughter

Unlike many star kids, she is not over exposed on social media

Sara Tendulkar's dating life is much discussed by netizens

Shubman Gill and she are shipped by millions

Sara Tendulkar was also linked to Kartik Aaryan

Reports of her dating Khushpreet Singh Aulakh also went viral

Sara Tendulkar is also an influencer

