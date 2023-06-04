Top South Indian actors who married daughters of Rich businessmen

From Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Meet the wives of top South Indian actors who belong to wealthy families.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is married Upasana. She is reportedly the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Foundation. Her father Anil Kamineni founded KEI Group.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baby on the way

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr NTR

Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi also belongs to a very affluent family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family of four

Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi have two kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's wife Amal Sufiya is said to be a daughter of a renowned businessman from Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam is reportedly the daughter of a wealthy industrialist from Sri Lanka.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is married to Miheek Bajaj. Her mother is a prominent name in jewellery business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy is the daughter of businessman Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya

Suriya married Jyothika. She is the daughter of a famous film producer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi married Surekha Konidala. She is the daughter of famous film producer Allu Ramalingaiah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh turns glam queen in black shimmer dress

 

 Find Out More