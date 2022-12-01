As per online reports, the Baahubali star was offered Singham back in 2011. Did you know that she had rejected the film? The role was then given to Kajal Aggarwal.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly has refused to do Hindi movies as he believes in sticking to his culture and roots.Source: Bollywood
The actor was offered a movie by Vishal Bhardwaj. However, reportedly the actor feels that he is not confident enough to do Bollywood movies and is grateful of getting good roles to play because of Malyalam movies.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress was offered Chennai Express opposite Shah Rukh Khan but she refuted to be a part of the movie.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan was offered to Allu Arjun but he had rejected the movie.Source: Bollywood
The Malyalam star reportedly had said that he would not be comfortable doing Hindi movies but would try to cross his limits. Reportedly he was offered the role of Vicky Kaushal's character in Manmarziyaan. Reportedly, he was also selected for Chhichhore he did not pursue the same for his movie Kayamkulam Kochunn.Source: Bollywood
The actress rejected Shahid Kapoor's Jersey movie. She told IANS in an interview that she would not have been able to pull it off as she was focusing on commercial movies.Source: Bollywood
The late actor was also offered Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Reportedly he rejected the movie as he was nt happy with the script.Source: Bollywood
The South star reportedly was offered Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan. He refused to do the movie.Source: Bollywood
The handsome actor was offered the role of an antagonist in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 but he refused to do the same.Source: Bollywood
