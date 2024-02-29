Top South Indian films on OTT around social issues which will make you reflect

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

Fahadh Faasil's Malik on Prime Video is a window to society

Captain Miller on Prime Video is about caste politics

Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is a hard-hitting Malayalam social drama

Kammatipadam on Disney Plus Hotstar is about youth and world of crime

Seththumaan on Sony LIV is one of the best social dramas from Tamil Nadu

Puli Murugan is also a superb Malayalam film with social undertones on Disney Plus Hotstar

Dhanush and TJ Gnanavel's Asuran on Prime Video is spectacular

Prakash Raj is stellar in Kanchivaram on Disney Plus Hotstar

Jai Bhim on Google Play is one of the finest Indian social films ever

Naandhi on AHA Video is a great watch on plight of under trials

