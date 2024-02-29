Top South Indian films on OTT around social issues which will make you reflect
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Fahadh Faasil's Malik on Prime Video is a window to society
Captain Miller on Prime Video is about caste politics
Angamaly Diaries on Netflix is a hard-hitting Malayalam social drama
Kammatipadam on Disney Plus Hotstar is about youth and world of crime
Seththumaan on Sony LIV is one of the best social dramas from Tamil Nadu
Puli Murugan is also a superb Malayalam film with social undertones on Disney Plus Hotstar
Dhanush and TJ Gnanavel's Asuran on Prime Video is spectacular
Prakash Raj is stellar in Kanchivaram on Disney Plus Hotstar
Jai Bhim on Google Play is one of the finest Indian social films ever
Naandhi on AHA Video is a great watch on plight of under trials
