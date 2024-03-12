Top South Korean stars who were body-shamed in their own country
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Kim Tae Hee faced a lot of body-shaming when she starred in My Princess. She was compared to her male co-star, physically. Can you believe that?
This is quite deeply rooted in South Korea, it seems. Tae Hee's brother also asked her to lose weight from time to time. But Tae hee doesn't much bother with it.
Sadly, talent is also sometimes overlooked due to its appearance (despite nothing being wrong with it!). Hwasa is one of the most popular South Korean Rapper and unfortunately, she faced body-shaming too.
Despite all the hate directed towards her, Hwasa has been setting trends and paving the way for other artists.
Kang Sora is a foodie and everyone knows it. She had to lose weight to maintain her career. And her weight loss actually did get her several big projects.
Kim Sun Ah starred in a drama where her character had an eating disorder. The actress ever since was always asked about her weight even during interviews.
Song Hye-Kyo had to face unsavoury remarks about her earlier days. People would often compare her with other actresses who were comparatively thin.
The Descendants of the Sun actress' fans love her but refer to her early bird days as Chubby Days. She was body shamed 20 years ago and she still gets body shamed.
Men also face body shaming. Go Kyung Pyo, known for Reply 1988, Love in Contract and more shows has also been fat-shamed. He had a character who was chubbier but people only body-shamed him.
Yoo Seung Ho had to gain weight for his show Memorist. But instead of the show, people kept commenting on his weight.
Seo Kang Jun returned from military training and was happy to be back home. He gained weight for he ate well. People passed horrible remarks because he had lost his jawline.
Lee Minho is one of the most popular Korean actors. He is known for his amazing work and his good looks.
However, when he recently visited Thailand, and netizens started fat-shaming him for his healthier appearance.
People are quite obsessed with the jawline. And if any actor's jawline disappears, they are quick to point out. It happened with Song Seung-Heon as well.
