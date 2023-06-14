Top stars who are bad dancers

Take a look at the stars who cannot dance at all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has a weird dancing style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Shetty

Sunil Shetty's dancing skills have totally failed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has often said that dancing is his weakest point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar's dance is pathetic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's dance is not impressive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's dance is painful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan just can't dance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya can't dance at all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmendra

Dharmendra also cannot shake a leg.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal cannot dance too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

