Lesser known facts about Mukesh Ambani's sisters

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Mukesh Ambani has two sisters; Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar.

Nina Kothari is the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars And Chemicals Limited.

Nina Kothari's company is a flagship company of HC Kothari Group.

Mukesh Ambani’s other sister, Deepti Salgaocar is married to Duttaraj Salgaocar who is a businessman.

Nina married B H Kothari.

Deepti Salgaocar's husband is the owner of the Salgaocar group of companies.

Deepti and Nina do not like the limelight.

Both sisters are integral parts of their familial businesses.

The sisters have good relations with their sister-in-laws.

Reportedly Tina Ambani is very close to her sister-in-laws.

Mukesh is lucky to have Nina and Deepti.

