Encanto

The animated movie ranked one on Google's most searched 2022 movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth's film took the second spot and was the most searched movie globally.

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise's movie grabbed the third spot on Google's top trending movie search list. Fans were excited about the same.

The Batman

Robert Pattinson’s famous film grabbed the fourth position on the list.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The story was about an old Chinese immigrant who is on an adventure where she could save everyone by exploring different universes.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's film took the sixth spot and a huge hype was made ever since the announcement was made.

Jurassic World Dominion

Everyone was waiting to watch this movie which was an important part of the Jurassic World franchise.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The most awaited movie of 2022 was this one where the Wakanda people were on a mission to protect their house from power, as they lament the loss of King T'Challa.

Morbius

This film took the ninth spot on the list. Marvel ensured that everyone was curious about this superhero.

Turning Red

This movie took the tenth spot. The story was about a teenager who became a red panda when very happy.

