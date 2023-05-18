Tovino Thomas' 2018 in TOP 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam films

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal was made on a budget of Rs 27 crores. It's on TOP with Rs 152 crores business.   

Lucifer is a political thriller starring Mohanlal, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and did a business of Rs 130 crores. 

2018 is a 2023 survival thriller starring Tovino Thomas. The movie is on a roll as it has collected Rs 100 crores in just 11 days.

The best part is that the movie was made on a budget of Rs 15 crores. 

Mammootty starrer period action drama Bheeshma Parvam made on a budget of Rs 15 crores minted Rs 87 crores.  

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, a biographical drama was made on a budget of Rs 35 crores. It did a business of Rs 81 crores. 

Mohanlal's Drishyam is a thriller movie which was made on a budget of Rs 5 crores. 

The film that has been adapted in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn minted Rs 74 crores!

Thallumaala is another Tovino Thomas starrer which did a business of Rs 72 crores. 

Kayamkulam Kochunni, a period actioner starring Mohanlal, Sunny Wayne and Babu Anthony was made on a budget of Rs 45 crores. It did a business of Rs 72 crores. 

Romancham is a horror comedy starring multiple actors such as Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino. Made on a budget of Rs 3 crores, the film earned Rs 71 crores. 

Alphonse Puthren's Premam is one of the most loved films. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crores, the film ended up earning Rs 68 crores.

