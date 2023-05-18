Tovino Thomas' 2018 in TOP 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam films
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal was made on a budget of Rs 27 crores. It's on TOP with Rs 152 crores business.
Lucifer is a political thriller starring Mohanlal, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and did a business of Rs 130 crores.
2018 is a 2023 survival thriller starring Tovino Thomas. The movie is on a roll as it has collected Rs 100 crores in just 11 days.
The best part is that the movie was made on a budget of Rs 15 crores.
Mammootty starrer period action drama Bheeshma Parvam made on a budget of Rs 15 crores minted Rs 87 crores.
Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup, a biographical drama was made on a budget of Rs 35 crores. It did a business of Rs 81 crores.
Mohanlal's Drishyam is a thriller movie which was made on a budget of Rs 5 crores.
The film that has been adapted in Hindi starring Ajay Devgn minted Rs 74 crores!
Thallumaala is another Tovino Thomas starrer which did a business of Rs 72 crores.
Kayamkulam Kochunni, a period actioner starring Mohanlal, Sunny Wayne and Babu Anthony was made on a budget of Rs 45 crores. It did a business of Rs 72 crores.
Romancham is a horror comedy starring multiple actors such as Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny and Abin Bino. Made on a budget of Rs 3 crores, the film earned Rs 71 crores.
Alphonse Puthren's Premam is one of the most loved films. Made on a budget of Rs 4 crores, the film ended up earning Rs 68 crores.
