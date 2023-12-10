Tripti Dimri in Animal and more actresses who have played the 'other woman' in movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

There have been many instances in Bollywood where the role of the “other woman” have been played.

Even though the role can be quite controversial at times as it goes against the moral and believes of the Indian society but still has been portrayed.

Recently, Tripti Dimri was shown as playing the role of the “other woman” in the movie Animal.

The role also took away some spotlight from the main female lead of the movie, Geetanjali played by Rashmika Mandanna.

In Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra portrays a character who advances towards a married man, played by Akshay Kumar.

Mallika Sherawat's character is involved in an affair with a married man in Murder, leading to a web of deceit and suspense.

Rani Mukerji plays a woman in an unhappy marriage who develops a bond with a married man in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Kangana Ranaut's character engages in a relationship with a married man, played by Shiney Ahuja, in Life in a... Metro.

In Cocktail, Deepika Padukone portrays a free-spirited woman entangled in a love triangle with a man in a committed relationship, leading to emotional complications.

Woh Lamhe saw Kangana Ranaut play the character of actress Parveen Babi, who has a tumultuous relationship with a married filmmaker.

