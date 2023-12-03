Tripti Dimri in Animal and other actresses who shot for bold scenes for movies and web series
Tripti Dimri’s hot scene in Animal went viral overnight and fans had a mixed reaction over it.
Meanwhile, some people love Tripti’s chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, others said it made the movie non-family friendly.
The movie is doing amazing and has crossed the 100 crores mark in just 2 days, here we take a look at other actors who did bold scenes on screen.
Anveshi Jain is well known for her bold scenes, especially in Gandii Baat alongside Flora Saini, they played the role of lesbian lovers in the web series.
Tridha Chaudhary in Aashram is another example for the same, the series is streaming on MX Player with Bobby Deol in lead role.
Alongside Tridha, Esha Gupta also performed some bold scenes in Aashram
Rasika Dugal’s performance in Mirzapur is not the only thing that won hearts of the fans as she also delivered some really bold scenes. Watch on Prime Video.
Kiara Advani’s one scene in Lust Story was enough to make the whole series one of the best. Lust Story is available on Netflix.
Aditi Pohankar delivered some of the most bold performances on screen in She, Netflix.
Naina Ganguly’s performance in Charitraheen is quite memorable as well. You can watch the web series on JioCinema.
Thanks For Reading!
