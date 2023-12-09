Tripti Dimri in Animal and other actresses who shot the steamiest love making scenes in movies
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
Tripti Dimri received fame overnight after her steamiest love-making scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are other actresses who took up bold scenes in Bollywood movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone gave the steamiest scene in her debut film Jism 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone has given intimate scenes in several movies and her recent one is Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte had a sensual scene with a co-actor of the same gender in Parched.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta also shot a sensual love-making scene in her debut film Jannat 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia gave sensual scenes in Lust Stories and Jee Karda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu Agarwal set the screens on fire with her hot and bold scenes in Aashiqui.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika Sherawat gave love scenes in various movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sayani Gupta gave a steamy sex scene in Four More Shots Please.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian stars who are more stylish than Bollywood celebs
Find Out More