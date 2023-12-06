Tripti Dimri in Animal and other top 9 actresses who gained fame after bold scenes in movies
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Tripti Dimri gained overnight fame for her role in Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani received critical acclaim for her performance in Lust Stories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte received critical acclaim for her role in Ahalya and Badlapur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia got recognition for her role in Julie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika Sherawat received fame for her role in Murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone gained fame in Jism 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu gained recognition in films like Jism and Alone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suvreen Chawla got recognition for her role in Hate Story 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan became the talk of the town after her role in The Dirty Picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Prabhas, Allu Arjun and other South Indian actors and their luxurious car collections
Find Out More