Tripti Dimri shared BTS from Dhadak 2 which is on netflix now.
Toshani
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 27, 2025
Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi share a candid moment on the sets of Dhadak 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri looks graceful in an aesthetic mirror selfie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri is looking magical while enjoying the lake view
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimiri enjoys a two-wheeler ride on the sets of Dhadak 2
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri looks gorgeous with flowers in her hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tripti Dimri can be seen riding a scooter with the help of a tow-truck
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was directed by Shazia Iqbal and released on August 1, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vincenzo to Strong Girl BongSoon and Mr Queen: Top 10 Korean drama comedies to watch for a good laugh
Find Out More