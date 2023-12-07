Tripti Dimri’s best performances in films that led her to Animal
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Among the entire cast of the film Animal, Tripti Dimri has garnered special recognition for her portrayal of Zoya.
Tripti was seen in Shreyas Talpade’s directorial, The Poster Boys and gave a pleasant screen time.
She was also seen in another film named Mom, alongside Sridevi.
She rose to fame with the release of Laila Majnu as Tripti’s performance was highly appreciated in the film.
Entering into the world of supernatural films, Tripti took a challenging role in Bulbbul.
Her list of good performances include another name, Qala, which gave her a strong identity into the filmy world.
Her recent release Animal is making her climb the ladder of fame day by day.
Bulbul won her the Best Actress Filmfare OTT Award in 2020.
