Triptii Dimri and other Top 10 Bollywood actresses who are set to lead 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2024
Pooja Hegde had a slow 2023 but she is all ready to take over in 2024 with Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor with reports of also being a part of Housefull 5.
Deepika Padukone is about to have a big 2024 with movies like Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again all releasing this year only.
Alia Bhatt will bless us with this presence on the big screen once again this year with the movie Jigra.
Rashmika Mandanna also has quite a busy 2024 lined up with Pushpa 2, Ek Sath Do Do, and Chhaava.
Animal sensation Triptii Dimri will be a part of a movie with Vicky Kaushal alongside other movies like Aashiqui 3, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Dhadak 2 and others.
Janhvi Kapoor also has two major projects coming up in the form of Devara and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.
Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Stree 2 and Chandu Champion.
Katrina Kaif was recently seen being a part of Merry Christmas, according to some reports, she will also be a part of Chandu Champion.
Disha Patani had an empty 2023 but 2024 looks the exact opposite for her, she will be a part of Yodha, Kalki 2898 AD, Welcome to the Jungle, and Kanguva.
