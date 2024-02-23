Triptii Dimri birthday special: Top 10 rare facts about the National Crush
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Tripti Dimri's mother is Meenakshi Dimri, and her father, Dinesh Prasad Dimri, is employed in Delhi with Air India.
Tripti finished her education in Uttarakhand's DPS Firozabad. She then completed her sociology degree in Delhi.
Uttarakhand-born Tripti began her career as a model before pursuing her acting career. She appeared in multiple commercials and was on the covers of several magazines.
Poster Boys (2017), a comedy film directed by Shreyas Talpade and starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas in the key roles, is Tripti Dimri's debut feature film.
For her exceptional performance in Bulbbul, she was honored with the Filmfare OTT Awards' Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) title.
Tripti's father aspired to be an actor, but he was unsuccessful in realizing his dream, therefore she followed in his footsteps.
She also mentioned that she used to be camera shy but that by practicing a lot, she was able to overcome her concerns in the end.
Because of the movie Animal, Tripti was dubbed the "national crush." Nonetheless, Dimri has referred to Ranbir Kapoor as her "first crush" in a few earlier interviews.
There were rumors that Tripti Dimri was dating Anushka Sharma's brother. Prominent producer Karnesh Sharma and Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Films in 2013.
Tripti Dimri was listed among Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 in 2021.
