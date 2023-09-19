Trisha Krishnan dated Rana Daggubati? All that you need to know about the PS II actress' love life

Trisha Krishnan dated Rana Daggubati? Throwback to the times when the Ponniyin Selvan actress dated Baahubali 2

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Trisha to tie the knot

Rumours are rife that Trisha Krishnan is going to get married

Trisha to marry producer

It is said that she will get married to a Malayalam film producer

Single and happy

Trisha Krishnan has said that she is single and happy in her life

When Trisha dated Rana

Trisha Krishnan and Rana Daggubati were friends for a decade

Secret relationship

The two were seen together in events like matches and Sunburn, Goa

Breakup of Trisha-Rana

The actor confirmed that they dated briefly but things did not work out

Trisha engagement

Later, she got engaged to Varun Manian son of a Chennai industrialist

Trisha engagement ends

The engagement ended due to many reasons. It seems she did not like his controlling nature

Dhanush angle

It was said that Varun was furious on seeing Dhanush at their engagement. He did not like him

No confirmation

Trishna Krishnan has not confirmed if she is indeed getting married

