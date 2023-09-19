Trisha Krishnan dated Rana Daggubati? All that you need to know about the PS II actress' love life

Trisha Krishnan dated Rana Daggubati? Throwback to the times when the Ponniyin Selvan actress dated Baahubali 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023
Rumours are rife that Trisha Krishnan is going to get marriedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is said that she will get married to a Malayalam film producerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan has said that she is single and happy in her lifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan and Rana Daggubati were friends for a decadeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The two were seen together in events like matches and Sunburn, GoaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor confirmed that they dated briefly but things did not work outSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Later, she got engaged to Varun Manian son of a Chennai industrialistSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The engagement ended due to many reasons. It seems she did not like his controlling natureSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It was said that Varun was furious on seeing Dhanush at their engagement. He did not like himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Trishna Krishnan has not confirmed if she is indeed getting marriedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
