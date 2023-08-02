Trisha Krishnan to Pooja Hegde: South Indian actresses who are single and ready to mingle

Many South Indian heroines are busy with back to back films and not love storiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Trisha Krishnan, who is 40-year-old is busy with back-to-back projects and not wedding plansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayalam actress, at 35, is not in a hurry to get marriedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
At 36, Taapsee Pannu is busy travelling and acting. Marriage is not on cards right nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This 31-yearold actress is busy doing some of the best roles in her career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Kanche actress is 32-year-old and is still singleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There were rumours about her relationship but this 41-year-old actress is busy with workSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This popular heroine, at 32, is still single in lifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Regina is 34-year-old diva who is single and ready to mingleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This 30-year-old is staying away from relationships right nowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!