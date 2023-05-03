Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar beauty Shraddha Kapoor's Top 10 most gorgeous looks

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor knows to look stunning in an all white mini dress.

Shraddha Kapoor is looking too gorgeous in this frame. What do you think?

Shraddha Kapoor knows the art of defining elegance when she wears ethnic outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor can never go wrong with the colour black.

Shraddha Kapoor radiates boss lady vibes in a red pantsuit.

A blazer and a skirt is all you need to look radiant like Shraddha Kapoor.

A printed floor length dress is all you need to look sexy like Shraddha Kapoor.

A blue co-ord set makes Shraddha look the hottest.

Shraddha Kapoor in a latext outfit has been our hot favourite.

Shraddha Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in this green lehenga.

