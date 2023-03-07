Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Top 10 times Shraddha Kapoor showed her love for pink

Shraddha Kapoor looks fit and fabulous in whatever she wears. Here, take a look at how pretty she looks in the shade of pink.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023

Lover

The actress is a huge fan of the colour pink and looks cute in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snazzy

She looks pretty in this pink-coloured ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comfortable

Shraddha looks cute in this comfortable pink kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Selfie

A selfie in a pink shirt is what Shraddha loves the most to take.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celebratory look

Shraddha looks stunning in a body-hugging pink coloured dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest

Shraddha looks cute in a pink-coloured top and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All things love

Shraddha looks cute in this pink jacket as she grabs on food and poses by the Eiffel tower.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani look

Shraddha looks like a queen in this frame.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartbeat

Shraddha looks too adorable in this frame. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Women's Day 2023: Top 10 web series on OTT with powerful female characters

 

 Find Out More