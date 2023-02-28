Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Bholaa, Creed 3 and more movies releasing in theaters in March 2023

Check out movies that will have a theatrical release in March 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

TJMM is a rom-com drama by Luv Ranjan Films starring fresh pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on 8th March

Creed 3

This sports drama is the story of a boxer Adonis Creed thriving in his career and family life. Scheduled to release on 3rd March

Triangle Of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness is a satirical black comedy film releasing in theaters on 3rd March 2023

Mrs. Chaterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji as a mother fights against the country for the custody of her children. The movie will open in cinemas on 17th March.

Zwigato

Zwigato is an emotional drama presenting the story of a delivery boy played by Kapil Sharma. The theatrical release is slated on 17th March

65

65 is a sci-fi thriller directed by Scott Beck, and Bryan Woods scheduled to release on 17th March

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

An American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Shazam will release in theaters on 17th March

Bholaa

Bholaa is an intriguing action drama featuring Ajay Devgn as a criminal and Tabu as a cop. The film will hit theaters on 30th March

Kabzaa

Kabzaa is a period action thriller giving a glimpse into a life of a gangster in India’s pre-independence era set to release on 17th March

Dasara

Dasara is an adventure film featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh releasing on 30th March 2023

John Wick Chapter 4

The fourth chapter of action neo-noir John Wick will release on 24th March 2023.

