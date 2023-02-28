Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Bholaa, Creed 3 and more movies releasing in theaters in March 2023

Check out movies that will have a theatrical release in March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 28, 2023
TJMM is a rom-com drama by Luv Ranjan Films starring fresh pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It is slated to release on 8th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This sports drama is the story of a boxer Adonis Creed thriving in his career and family life. Scheduled to release on 3rd MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Triangle of Sadness is a satirical black comedy film releasing in theaters on 3rd March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji as a mother fights against the country for the custody of her children. The movie will open in cinemas on 17th March.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zwigato is an emotional drama presenting the story of a delivery boy played by Kapil Sharma. The theatrical release is slated on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
65 is a sci-fi thriller directed by Scott Beck, and Bryan Woods scheduled to release on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
An American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Shazam will release in theaters on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa is an intriguing action drama featuring Ajay Devgn as a criminal and Tabu as a cop. The film will hit theaters on 30th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabzaa is a period action thriller giving a glimpse into a life of a gangster in India’s pre-independence era set to release on 17th MarchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dasara is an adventure film featuring Nani and Keerthy Suresh releasing on 30th March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fourth chapter of action neo-noir John Wick will release on 24th March 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
