Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has blockbuster written all over it; here are Top 7 reasons why

TJMM is nearing its release; check out reasons why the film will be a blockbuster

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023

Ranbir Shraddha Chemistry

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor paired for the first time and promises great chemistry in the film

Shraddha Kapoor comeback

The actress has returned to movies after four years

Ranbir Kapoor as a lover boy

Ranbir Kapoor has made a comeback as a lover boy after a long time.

Luv Ranjan stamp

TJMM is a Luv Ranjan directorial. The filmmaker knows the audience's pulse

Promotions

Stars and TJMM team promoted the well at a wider scale creating a good buzz

Ranbir after Brahmastra success

Ranbir is returning to the big screen in a short span after Brahmastra's success

Songs

The audience is already vibing on the songs which became hits of recent time

Light-hearted drama

A romantic light-hearted drama that fans have been waiting for

Star Cast

TJMM stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor in lead roles

Festive Release

TJMM is releasing on the festival of Holi on 8th March 2023

