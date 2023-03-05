Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has blockbuster written all over it; here are Top 7 reasons why

TJMM is nearing its release; check out reasons why the film will be a blockbusterSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor paired for the first time and promises great chemistry in the filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has returned to movies after four yearsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has made a comeback as a lover boy after a long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TJMM is a Luv Ranjan directorial. The filmmaker knows the audience's pulseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Stars and TJMM team promoted the well at a wider scale creating a good buzzSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir is returning to the big screen in a short span after Brahmastra's successSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The audience is already vibing on the songs which became hits of recent timeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic light-hearted drama that fans have been waiting forSource: Bollywoodlife.com
TJMM stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Boney Kapoor in lead rolesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
TJMM is releasing on the festival of Holi on 8th March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
