Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir Kapoor's Top 10 Day 1 opening films

Take a look at the top biggest opening days for Ranbir Kapoor's films which is just stunning, shocking and mind blowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023
The film ruled and made Rs 37 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie made Rs 34.74 crore which was the second biggest opening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film had a superhit start and made Rs 21.56 crores but failed big time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film did a good opening of Rs 19.45 crores and also had a good lifetime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir's latest offering has done well and has made Rs 15.73 crore in the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir's film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan minted Rs 13.30 crores on first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imtiaz Ali's movie that had Ranbir made Rs 11 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir's film with Deepika Padukone made Rs 10.87 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film mnted Rs 10.50 crores on the very first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie made Rs 10.40 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!