Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar: Ranbir Kapoor's Top 10 Day 1 opening films

Take a look at the top biggest opening days for Ranbir Kapoor's films which is just stunning, shocking and mind blowing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Brahmastra

The film ruled and made Rs 37 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju

The movie made Rs 34.74 crore which was the second biggest opening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Besharam

The film had a superhit start and made Rs 21.56 crores but failed big time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The film did a good opening of Rs 19.45 crores and also had a good lifetime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir's latest offering has done well and has made Rs 15.73 crore in the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir's film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan minted Rs 13.30 crores on first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali's movie that had Ranbir made Rs 11 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha

Ranbir's film with Deepika Padukone made Rs 10.87 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raajneeti

The film mnted Rs 10.50 crores on the very first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roy

This movie made Rs 10.40 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 HBO shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar before they go off air in April

 

 Find Out More