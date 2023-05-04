Top 10 new OTT releases to watch this week
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023
Web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will release exclusively on Diseny+ Hotstar on 5th May.
Vikram Vedha will finally make its much-awaited OTT release on 8th May on Jio Cinemas
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will release on Netflix on May 3, 2023.
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th May.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be available on Netflix from 4th May.
Fantasy drama Fireflies - Parth aur Jugnu will premiere on Zee5 on 5th May.
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will release exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 5th May.
Ekta Kapoor’s high school drama Leaked will on May 5 on Amazon Mini TV.
Telugu web series Geetha Subramanyam 3 will release on Aha on May 5th.
Sanctuary will be available from 4th May on Netflix.
