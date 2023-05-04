Top 10 new OTT releases to watch this week

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 04, 2023

Web series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will release exclusively on Diseny+ Hotstar on 5th May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha will finally make its much-awaited OTT release on 8th May on Jio Cinemas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will release on Netflix on May 3, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be available on Netflix from 4th May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fantasy drama Fireflies - Parth aur Jugnu will premiere on Zee5 on 5th May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre will release exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 5th May.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ekta Kapoor’s high school drama Leaked will on May 5 on Amazon Mini TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu web series Geetha Subramanyam 3 will release on Aha on May 5th.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanctuary will be available from 4th May on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Celebs at The Sound of Music inaugural at NMACC 

 

 Find Out More