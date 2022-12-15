Shraddha Kapoor-Vanraj Zaveri

Reportedly she had dated the son of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Vanraj for five years. He was her childhood friend.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shreshtha

Reportedly, she was dating Rohan who was one of the top photographers in India. She dated him in 2018.

Source: Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha reportedly dated Aditya since their movie Aashiqui 2. Reportedly, the actress ended the 5 year long relation as the actor did not have a drive to do movies.

Source: Bollywood

Varun Dhawan

Allegedly post parting with Aditya Roy Kapur, she was dating her ABCD-2 co-actor Varun Dhawan.

Source: Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar

The actress reportedly dated Farhan but broke up as he was not ready for a committed relationship.

Source: Bollywood

Rumoured affairs

The actress has made headlines often for her rumoured relations with her movie co-stars.

Source: Bollywood

Personal life drama

Shraddha's personal life has often grabbed attention and has hogged the limelight.

Source: Bollywood

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The actress had also posted a teaser of her next movie which was all things cute.

Source: Bollywood

Workfront

The actress will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Source: Bollywood

Cheerful

The actress is known for her successful movies and bubbly personality.

Source: Bollywood

