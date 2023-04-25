Arijit Singh's birthday: Top 10 songs which will make you happy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

If Tum Hi Ho does not touch your heart then what will?

Fall in love and croon Kesariya to your beloved.

Palat has been one of the best Arijit Singh songs. You will not be able to stop dancing.

Dilliwali Girlfriend is a song about happiness, naughtiness, fun and sexy beats.

Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro is the youthful peppy track for the youth by Arijit Singh.

Raat Bhar will keep you awake dancing, as the name suggests.

Your Saturday party night is not complete without Arijit Singh's Shanivar Raati.

Nashe Si Chadh Gayi is for all the fun nights passed in drinking and making love.

Haan Main Galat was a song remade from Twist. It sets in the breezy vibe.

First Class will make you shake a leg on the dance floor.

