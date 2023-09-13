Tumbbad, Andhadhun and more top 10 Indian movies that will leave your mind puzzled

Bollywood movies with confusing plots to watch on OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte starrer is about a blind pianist caught in a web of murder and deception.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fantasy horror film that combines mythological elements with a gripping narrative about greed and consequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pregnant woman is on a quest of her missing husband in Kolkata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs of Wasseypur is a gangster crime saga starring an ensemble cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bapayee, Pankaj Tripathi and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A neo-noir thriller that weaves together elements of crime and mystery surrounding a woman's murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop investigating a high profile murder case in this gripping thriller movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Anurag Kashyap’s dark comedy was banned from theatrical release because it is about 1993 Bombay bombings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shot entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown, this innovative thriller unfolds through video calls and messages, as a man tries to find his missing girlfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mystery thriller involving a retired police officer's pursuit of justice in an unsolved kidnapping case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film explores the struggles of a young boy trying to break free from his oppressive father's control.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
