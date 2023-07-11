Tun Tun to Guddi Maruti: Times when Bollywood films used fat shaming for comedy
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Tun Tun played the role of Munshi’s daughter in her first film named Babul in 1950.
Guddi Maruti in Balwan was shown as a fat lady.
Sweetu’s best friend Naina told her she was only worthy of being loved if she lost weight.
In Kabir Singh, chicks were also compared to teddy bears.
In Dil, Raja had to kiss a fat girl if he had lost a match.
In Ishq a woman is insulted for her weight.
In Diljale, Ajay Devgn is running away from kissing an overweight woman.
In Mission Mangal Tara comments on Nithiya Menen's weight.
Hadh Kar Di Aapne did so by including an entire scene where the hero tries to pulley a fat man.
In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Rohan's weight was mocked from the start.
These are just a handful of examples from a few movies.
These films have made bad jokes about fat shaming.
