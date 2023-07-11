Tun Tun to Guddi Maruti: Times when Bollywood films used fat shaming for comedy

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023

Tun Tun played the role of Munshi’s daughter in her first film named Babul in 1950.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guddi Maruti in Balwan was shown as a fat lady.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweetu’s best friend Naina told her she was only worthy of being loved if she lost weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Kabir Singh, chicks were also compared to teddy bears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Dil, Raja had to kiss a fat girl if he had lost a match.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Ishq a woman is insulted for her weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Diljale, Ajay Devgn is running away from kissing an overweight woman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Mission Mangal Tara comments on Nithiya Menen's weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hadh Kar Di Aapne did so by including an entire scene where the hero tries to pulley a fat man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Rohan's weight was mocked from the start.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These are just a handful of examples from a few movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These films have made bad jokes about fat shaming.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com