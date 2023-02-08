Turkey-Syria earthquake: Top 10 Bollywood films shot in the scenic location

From Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh's Dil Dhadakne Do; a look at Bollywood films which were shot in the scenic location of Turkey.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2023

Tiger 3

Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 has been shot in Turkey.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani shooting took place in Pamukkale, Denizli, Turkey.

Race 2

The film was shoot in Mardan Palace in Turkey.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara

The film was reportedly shot in beach in Qantab, Qurum, and at the Shangri-La's Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa in Muscat.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was shot aboard in a number of locations in Turkey.

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger was reportedly shot in Ireland, Cuba, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Mission Istaanbul

Mission Istaanbul was shot in Turkey.

Phantom

Phantom was shot in Lebanon, Beirut, nearby area of Khandaq Al Ghameeq and mountain town of Kfardebian.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan met Turkey’s Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and interacted with him.

Baby

Baby was shot in multiple locations in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and the UAE.

