Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran can give Bollywood star kids a run for their money

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Twinkle Khanna’s niece Naomika Saran has been setting the world on fire lately with her Instagram pictures.

The internet celebrity is only 19 years old right now and pursuing studies.

She's the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and it is safe to say that Naomika has her roots within Bollywood.

If she does choose to enter Bollywood, she could give good competition to other up-and-coming star kids.

Born on October 19, 2004, to Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran in London.

Her mother Rinke was a Bollywood actress as well meanwhile her father is a businessman with a staggering net worth of around 10 to 30 million.

Her schooling was done at the Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, and Era High School, Panchgani, Maharashtra.

She completed her education at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Naomika clearly has all the glamour that it takes to be an actress these days.

It's only a question of when and if she’ll ever make a debut in the industry.

