Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran can give Bollywood star kids a run for their money
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Twinkle Khanna’s niece Naomika Saran has been setting the world on fire lately with her Instagram pictures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The internet celebrity is only 19 years old right now and pursuing studies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She's the granddaughter of Rajesh Khanna and it is safe to say that Naomika has her roots within Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If she does choose to enter Bollywood, she could give good competition to other up-and-coming star kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Born on October 19, 2004, to Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran in London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her mother Rinke was a Bollywood actress as well meanwhile her father is a businessman with a staggering net worth of around 10 to 30 million.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her schooling was done at the Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, and Era High School, Panchgani, Maharashtra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She completed her education at St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naomika clearly has all the glamour that it takes to be an actress these days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's only a question of when and if she’ll ever make a debut in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15 Best romantic Hindi songs to dedicate to your partner
Find Out More