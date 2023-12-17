Two years of Pushpa: Top 5 things that made Allu Arjun, Rashmika film a phenomenon

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023

Pushpa: The Rise celebrates its two-year anniversary as a blockbuster success.

The film's brilliance in storytelling and captivating performances continues to be celebrated even after two years.

The movie maintains its popularity due to these memorable elements which left an enduring impact on audiences.

Elements from the film, including dialogues and dance steps, became part of popular culture.

Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa was iconic, earning him a National Award for his intense performance.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's vibrant performance as Srivalli brought a fresh and lively energy to the film.

The movie featured impactful dialogues that became widely quoted and even caught the attention of politicians.

Allu Arjun's catchy dance moves, especially the hooksteps, went viral on social media, even being imitated by personalities like David Warner.

The film's soul-stirring songs became chartbusters, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release next year as we will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s duo back on screen again.

