Top 10 underrated South Indian movies on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023
U-Turn on ZEE 5 shows how a reporter has to look into fatalities that all has linkups.
Maayavan on Disney+ Hotstar shows the journey od a police officer who has to find a criminal who does crime in mysterious ways.
Anjaam Pathiraa on SunNxt is about cops being behind a serial killer. The victims are fellow cops. Will the criminal be nabbed?
Rangitaranga on MX Player is about a solitary novelist, his wife returning to their ancestral home followed by a journalist when mysterious events take place.
Vettah on SunNxt is about two cops trapped in deception when they arrest a man for double homicide.
Lucia on SunNxt is about a man who buys a drug as he suffers from insomnia. His desires come true but it has its repurcussions.
A cop in Thani Orivan on MX Player has to find a clever criminal.
Aruvi on Amazon Prime Video is about a girl who is suspected to be a terrorist.
Iraivi on Amazon Prime Video is about an alcoholic filmmaker and his friends get trouble to the women who are in their lives.
Papanasam on SunNxt is about a man saving his family after unexpectedly a crime is committed.
