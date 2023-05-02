Top 10 underrated South Indian movies on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2023

U-Turn on ZEE 5 shows how a reporter has to look into fatalities that all has linkups.

Maayavan on Disney+ Hotstar shows the journey od a police officer who has to find a criminal who does crime in mysterious ways.

Anjaam Pathiraa on SunNxt is about cops being behind a serial killer. The victims are fellow cops. Will the criminal be nabbed?

Rangitaranga on MX Player is about a solitary novelist, his wife returning to their ancestral home followed by a journalist when mysterious events take place.

Vettah on SunNxt is about two cops trapped in deception when they arrest a man for double homicide.

Lucia on SunNxt is about a man who buys a drug as he suffers from insomnia. His desires come true but it has its repurcussions.

A cop in Thani Orivan on MX Player has to find a clever criminal.

Aruvi on Amazon Prime Video is about a girl who is suspected to be a terrorist.

Iraivi on Amazon Prime Video is about an alcoholic filmmaker and his friends get trouble to the women who are in their lives.

Papanasam on SunNxt is about a man saving his family after unexpectedly a crime is committed.

