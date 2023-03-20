Ugadi 2023: Top 10 South Indian actresses in traditional wear for festive fashion inspiration

For this festival season take traditional wear inspiration from these south Indian actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

A beige saree with a golden border can never go wrong for any event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

A plain saree with a minimal look and a few metal pieces would be best for any event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

Decked up in red, pink, or orange wear for that festive feel

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Drape six yards pairing it with heavy jewellery to get a proper festive look

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A saree is a go-to-thing to wear when it comes to festivals

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

A Black outfit be it a saree or dress is all-time best for an event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh

To keep a simple eye go for an indo-western outfit like Rakul Preet

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia

Go for a simple red saree with a crop top to add a modern touch to the tradition

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

Not too glam but a decent look for this festive season

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

A blue statement saree will make you look pretty

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari's Mumbai home

 

 Find Out More