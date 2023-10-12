Unknown facts about Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad will leave you surprised

Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad was massively trolled for her walk at LFW 2023. A look at the unknown facts about the actress.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Saba Azad is creating a stir

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba became the talk of the town with her unusual walk at LFW.

Unfazed by criticism

Saba Azad is unaffected by the trolling for her walk at LFW. Criticism keeps coming her way but she’s a woman who believes in living life on her own terms.

More about Saba Azad

The actress' real name is Saba Singh Garewal, but she changed the second name by choice.

Education qualifications

Saba has studied at Sri Ram University, and her highest qualification is a graduate degree.

Bollywood debut

Saba made an entry into Bollywood in 2011 with Mujshe Fraaandship Karoge.

Musician by heart

Saba is an artist, and she loves music, write poems and lyrics, sings and plays a few instruments as well.

Dating history

Saba was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah for 7 years.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend

Saba Azad is popularly known as the superstar's girlfriend today.

Age gap

Saba and Hrithik often face trolling for the age gap of 12 years between them.

The ‘Azad’ Saba

Saba believes in freedom, and hence she lives by her second name and gives a damn about judgements.

