Unknown facts about Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad will leave you surprised

Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad was massively trolled for her walk at LFW 2023. A look at the unknown facts about the actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023
Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba became the talk of the town with her unusual walk at LFW.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Azad is unaffected by the trolling for her walk at LFW. Criticism keeps coming her way but she’s a woman who believes in living life on her own terms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress' real name is Saba Singh Garewal, but she changed the second name by choice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba has studied at Sri Ram University, and her highest qualification is a graduate degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba made an entry into Bollywood in 2011 with Mujshe Fraaandship Karoge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba is an artist, and she loves music, write poems and lyrics, sings and plays a few instruments as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Naseeruddin Shah’s son Imaad Shah for 7 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Azad is popularly known as the superstar's girlfriend today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba and Hrithik often face trolling for the age gap of 12 years between them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba believes in freedom, and hence she lives by her second name and gives a damn about judgements.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
