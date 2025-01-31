Top 10 comments by Shahid Kapoor on character Deva that you must know
The movie Deva is about a skilled but defiant police officer who investigates a major case but uncovers a web of lies and betrayal.
About the character, Shahid said, “It is a very intense and entertaining film. We are really getting deep into the psyche of a character like that.”
When asked how Deva is different from Kabir Singh, Shaid said, "It's a very original and different character. I have tried to do it the way I haven't done in the past."
Shahid added, "Face toh wahi hai, thoda toh similarity hoga (The face is the same, so there might be similarities)."
Shahid also responded to complex characters, "I have been doing this since Kaminey (2009). I have done Haider (2014). Then I did Udta Punjab (2016). I think I have been sporadically doing these kinds of films."
Shahid Kapoor also believes that her roles resonate with the viewers. "I think people connect and resonate with my work. My only criterion is it shouldn't be too experimental because I have done that in the past. I want to reach a wider audience,"
Shahid also said, "So, in any story, where I feel there's a relatability and the character has complexity, I just jump at it. So, Deva will be a film in that category only."
In another chat with Zoom, Shahid said, "It's the correct word. So far, what you've seen in the trailer is only rowdy, but there's much more to it. It's packed into all those two and a half hours."
Shahid told PTI, “The film had a strong story, very good interpersonal dynamics, great dialogues and stellar performances. It's a great memory for all of us."
Before the release of the move, Shahid wrote, “One year of blood sweat and tears. 2024 was all DEVA !!! MERA DIL MERI JAAN. MERA KAAM MERI SHIDDAT. MERA ACTING KE LIYE PYAAR. MERI AUDIENCE KE LIYE MOHOBBAT. MERA SAALON KA EXPERIENCE MERA ANDAR KA CREATIVE BACHHA. SAB HAI IS DEVA MEIN….. Till today he was mine. From tomorrow he is yours.”
The movie Deva is set to hit the theatre on 31 Jan, 2025.
