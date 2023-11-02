Unseen and Unreleased: Shah Rukh Khan's films that never made it to theaters

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly Badshaah of Bollywood and every film of his proves the tag.

Shah Rukh Khan has appeared in over 90 movies in a career spanning 30 years.

Of the several films King Khan has worked on, there are a few movies that were never released.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan movies that never saw the light of theaters.

Ahamaq was screened at MAMI 2015 but never released in theaters.

Raashq was shot in 2001 but was canceled for unknown reasons.

SRK’s Hollywood film Xtreme City with Leonardo Di Caprio was never released.

Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, an animated version of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, was stopped abruptly.

Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho was almost shot but got shelved.

