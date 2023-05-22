Unseen pictures from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement
Manisha Mandal
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement was every bit dreamy and here’s a look at it.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are definitely a pair made in heaven and the perfect fairy tale.
Parineeti is the happiest bride ever and she calls her love story as a fairy tale.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement was a fun filled evening with all the emotions at the right place.
Parineet Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement was a dream unfurling with loads of emotion and dancing.
Raghav Chadha wipes emotional Parineeti Chopra’s tears on their engagement ceremony as she calls him her home.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share an intimate moment together on their engagement day.
Priyanka Chopra is playing the perfect elder sister role at the engagement ceremony of Parineeti and Raghav.
Parineeti Chopra gets happy hugs from her brother and cousins, Raghav joins in too.
Parineeti Chopra cannot contain her excitement at her engagement party with Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s families dance their heart out on the engagement day.
