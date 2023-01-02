Unseen snaps of Nayanthara and her twins

South actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were blessed with twin boys on October 9, 2022. Here, take a look at some of the rare and unseen snaps of the babies.Source: Bollywood
Moviemaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara had celebrated Diwali with their twins for the first time, last year.Source: Bollywood
Vighnesh in a social media post had revealed that the name of his boys were Uyir and UlagamSource: Bollywood
Vignesh had posted a monochrome picture of Nayanthara with her babies. It was all things cute.Source: Bollywood
Vignesh was seen wishing Happy Diwali to his fans on behalf of their twins, which was all things cute.Source: Bollywood
It was on October 9, 2022 that the pair announced that they have been blessed with twins.Source: Bollywood
The pair reportedly had met on the sets of Naanum Rowdydhaan and had become good buddies.Source: Bollywood
They fell in love eventually and dated reportedly for six years. The pair is a match made in heaven.Source: Bollywood
They got married on June 9, 2022 post being in a relationship for six years.Source: Bollywood
The wedding of the pair was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan to name a few.Source: Bollywood
We all want to see more photos of Nayanthara's twins. What do you think?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!