Unseen snaps of Nayanthara and her twins

South actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were blessed with twin boys on October 9, 2022. Here, take a look at some of the rare and unseen snaps of the babies.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Diwali 2022 post

Moviemaker Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara had celebrated Diwali with their twins for the first time, last year.

Name of the boys

Vighnesh in a social media post had revealed that the name of his boys were Uyir and Ulagam

Monochrome snap

Vignesh had posted a monochrome picture of Nayanthara with her babies. It was all things cute.

From me and mine to you and yours

Vignesh was seen wishing Happy Diwali to his fans on behalf of their twins, which was all things cute.

Baby announcement

It was on October 9, 2022 that the pair announced that they have been blessed with twins.

When they met

The pair reportedly had met on the sets of Naanum Rowdydhaan and had become good buddies.

Fell in love

They fell in love eventually and dated reportedly for six years. The pair is a match made in heaven.

Marriage

They got married on June 9, 2022 post being in a relationship for six years.

Star-studded wedding

The wedding of the pair was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan to name a few.

More glimpses of the babies

We all want to see more photos of Nayanthara's twins. What do you think?

