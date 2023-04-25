Check board exam results of Bollywood stars
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan studied at St. Columbia School, Delhi and scored 80.5 percent in 12th class.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor reportedly scored 95 percent in class 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra reportedly scored 97 percent in class 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urvashi Rautela also reportedly scored 97 percent in class 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani reportedly scored 64 per cent in class 10.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan reportedly scored 58 percent in class 12 board exams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt reportedly got 71% in her class 10 board exam. Reportedly she could not complete class 12.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor reportedly scored 86% in class 12 board exam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon reportedly scored 90% in class 12th board exam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma reportedly scored 89% in class 12th board exam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
