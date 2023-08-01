Upasana Konidela to Amaal Salmaan: Popular and pretty wives of South Indian Actors

These pretty ladies, though not all are from the film background, are businesswomen, homemakers, and a lot more.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Sneha Reddy

Wife of Allu Arjun, a prominent Telugu actor, and a dedicated homemaker.

Upasana Konidela

The spouse of Ram Charan, a leading Telugu actor and the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Charity.

Amal Salmaan

Married to Dulquer Salmaan, a popular Malayalam actor, and an architect by profession.

Nazriya

The wife of Fahadh Faasil, a talented Malayalam actor, and a former child artist turned actress.

Sangeetha Sornalingam

Married to Thalapathy Vijay, she is a simple homemaker, and mother of two children

Jyothika

The wife of Suriya, a renowned Tamil actor, and a versatile actress who returned to the screen after marriage.

Namrata Shirodkar

The spouse of Mahesh Babu, a celebrated Telugu actor, and a former Miss India and actress.

Radhika Pandit

Married to Yash, a popular Kannada actor, and a successful actress in the Kannada film industry.

Sayesha Saigal

The wife of Arya, a talented Tamil actor, and an actress who has worked in multiple languages.

Aarti Ravi

Married to Jayam Ravi, a prominent Tamil actor, and a supportive homemaker.

