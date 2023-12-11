Upcoming Korean dramas to watch in 2024 on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Marry My Husband tells the story of Kang Ji-won, who learns she has cancer. Her husband is having an affair with her best friend, which shocks her as she hopes to spend her last days with him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The official synopsis of Doctor Slumpshow describes the film as a drama about the progress and love of two main characters who quit their professions as doctors and live in a rooftop house.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2022 mystery-comedy series The Murderer's Shopping List will have a spin-off called Shop for Killers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Genie is a vibrant spirit that emerges from a lamp and has a wide range of fluctuating emotions and could be seen fulfilling wishes in Everything Will Come True.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A narrative unfolds as unsettling events persist, uncovering long-buried familial truths when the siblings unexpectedly inherit their forgotten uncle's mountain estate in The Bequeathed.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home Season 3 could go further into the motivations, histories, and vulnerabilities. According to the synopsis, Season 3 aims to resolve loose ends and offer a satisfying conclusion to Season 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second season of All Of Us Are Dead moves very slowly. Though many survivors have concluded their stories, the pandemic may reappear.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most trendy blouse inspo from Anupama actress Madalsa Sharma
Find Out More